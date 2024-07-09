Rapper Pusha T is the latest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The 47-year-old star - whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton - has landed a new role at the French fashion house after wowing them with his "strong personal style".

A press release read: "[Pusha T’s] ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison's own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture.

"Pusha T's role as House Ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton's vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The Maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead."

It's no surprise, as his pal, Pharrell Williams, 51, is Louis Vuitton’s Men's Creative Director, and has had Pusha and his brother, No Malice, 51, walk in his shows at Paris Fashion Week.

The document added: "[Pusha T and Pharrell’s] shared history promises dynamic future avenues of expression and further affirms the Maison's ambassadorial circle to be those forging today's contemporary landscape across industries and fields."

The ‘Get Lucky’ hitmaker was named as the creative director of the French fashion powerhouse in February 2023 after the death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021.