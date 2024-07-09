Laz Alonso wants 'The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke to end the show with a feature film.

Before Season 4 of the Prime Video show premiered last month, the 50-year-old producer announced the upcoming fifth season would wrap up 'The Boys' once and for all.

Now, the 50-year-old actor – who plays Mother's Milk in the series – revealed he has been "unsuccessfully pitching" a movie to the showrunner, though conceded Kripke was adamant to end the programme with its next instalment.

During an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: "Like, make the last episode of season five a cliff-hanger and announce the film that we’ve been filming since the beginning of the series, pretty much.

"But [Kripke] always somehow gets out of that one."

While Alonso is keen to keep 'The Boys' going for a little longer, 48-year-old actor Antony Starr – who plays the show's main villain Homelander – insisted it would be better for the series to end with its next season because the producer had "always had it in his head" the programme wouldn't extend beyond the planned five seasons.

He explained: "[Kripke] started the show saying that this was always in his head to go five seasons.

"And, of course, I don't know about you guys, but I was sitting there going, 'Pff, we'll see. Oh, we shall see. It might only go two.' But, no, the show has done well."

The 'Banshee' star added all of the cast wanted to "go out on a strong note", and so didn’t want to needlessly continue the story of the show beyond the five seasons.

He said: "I think everyone wants to go out on a strong note, and I think there’s nothing worse — and I’ve been involved in a show that did this, it was horrible - you do that last season and it’s s***. And you get remembered very poorly and you've got to kind of wear that.

"I like to think that we will go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve it."