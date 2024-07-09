Daisy Edgar-Jones is becoming more confident and "pushing" herself to wear different styles.

The 'Twisters' star, 26, just wowed in a black-and-brown corset gown by Vivienne Westwood with chunky gold jewellery by Cartier at the movie's premiere in London's West End on Monday (08.07.24), and she has opened up about her evolving style and taking more risks whilst staying true to herself.

She worked on the glamourous look with Dani Michelle, stylist to models Hailey Bieber, 27, and Kendall Jenner, 28.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: “I am really enjoying becoming more sure of what I feel good in and what I want to wear – and Dani is so amazing. She really can read my mind and she is so good at understanding what I am feeling or wanting, she just knows in essence what is going to work. So, yeah it was a real collaboration tonight – Dani really wanted this chocolate brown fabric and she thought the colour would be fun to play with and I really wanted the bust to have lots of drapery and be really flowy. The film is about wind and natural weather so I wanted the dress to feel lightweight so it could flow. When I tried the dress on Friday for the first time, I was overjoyed because it was exactly how I imagined it.”

She said: "I wish I could tell my younger self, who just wore any old thing in the wardrobe on Zoom, that those pictures would be on the Internet forever. I really love dressing up, I love fashion and playing around with style, and I think I am becoming more and more confident with pushing it but still feeling like myself."

Her style heroes are British model Alexa Chung, 40, and Kendall and Hailey,

The 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is also a fan of 34-year-old 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson's style, who she has been compared to looks-wise.

She said: “I have always been a big fan of Alexa Chung – she always looks so effortless, she always has the best pair of jeans. I also think Dakota Johnson’s style is gorgeous and I am a big fan of what Dani does with Kendall [Jenner] and Hailey [Bieber] – basically everything she does with all of her clients, that’s why I wanted to work with her. And also, I love Ayo Edebiri, her style is so fun.”