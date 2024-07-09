Eric Roberts has claimed he's "not supposed to talk about" his famous family members.

The 68-year-old actor - who has starred in the likes of 'The Pope of Greenwich Village', 'The Dark Knight' and 'Babylon' over the years - admitted he often finds it hard not to open up about his sister Julia Roberts, or his daughter Emma Roberts.

Asked about Julia, he told 'Still Here Hollywood' host Steve Kmetko: "You'll have to ask her. I love my sister, but I can't talk about her. She doesn't wanna talk about it.”

He added: "My daughter told me also not not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do.”

Despite the rule - which Eric didn't go into any further details on - he still praised his daughter when asked about his favourite performers.

He singled out last year's movie 'Maybe I Do', which follows roles in the likes of 'American Horror Story' and 'Scream Queens'.

He said: "I am in love with my daughter's work these days like I can't, I can't believe how great she's become.

“I'm so proud of her I can't see straight. Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, ‘Oh my God. Here she goes again.’

"And I'm just so happy to be her dad because she's kicking ass, and I'm so proud.”

Despite being a famous actor himself, Eric dismissed the idea he "had anything to do" with Emma's success.

He added: "Absolutely nothing. Except I gave her that name.”

Emma is Eric’s only child from his relationship with ex Kelly Cunningham and the actor is a stepfather to two children with his wife Eliza Roberts.

He recently admitted his role as a grandad is the “best job on the planet” besides acting.

He has four grandchildren, including Emma’s son Rhodes, three, with her ex Garrett Hedlund, 39, between his three kids.

He told PageSix: “Two of them live across the street, and I become whatever they want me to be… sometimes it’s a cat, sometimes it’s a dog.

“Whatever I have to be, I am. I love being a grandfather.”