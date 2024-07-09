Former Rockstar Games developer Joe Rubino has hinted the 'Grand Theft Auto V' Trevor DLC was dropped in favour of 'Grand Theft Auto Online'.

Previously, Steven Ogg – the voice actor for the crazed protagonist – shared there was a planned expansion to the action-adventure game that would have seen Trevor work as a secret agent for the FIB, and now the ex-developer has revealed the DLC was dropped in order for the studio to focus on their "cash cow" 'Grand Theft Auto Online'.

During an interview with the SanInPlay YouTube channel, he said: "A lot of the team went to do Red Dead Redemption 2 right away, and I took on this other project that was a standalone DLC for 'GTA' that never came out, and it was kick-a**."

Joe lamented at the DLC's cancellation, and admitted he was "a little sour" when Rockstar shelved his work.

He continued: "When 'GTA Online' came out, it was so much of a cash cow and people were loving it so much that it was hard to make an argument that a standalone DLC would out-compete that.

"Looking back now I would say that you could probably do both, but that was a business decision that they made and I was a little upset about that.

"[I was] a little sour at that time, because I was like 'yo, what the f*** guys, this shit's awesome, let's keep going, let's finish this s***', and then we shelved it."