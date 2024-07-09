'Apex Legends' will be getting two Battle Passes instead of one for Season 22.

The free-to-play shooter – which is developed by Respawn Entertainment – will be ditching its season-long Battle Pass in favour of two half-season Battle Passes in order to make the content "more attainable" for players.

In an update to the 'Apex Legends' website, Repawn wrote: "We’ve seen the numbers, and things need to be more approachable and realistic for our global player community.

"Each of these updated aspects allows us to make the Battle Pass more attainable and valuable for your time and money. The reward should always be worth the time you choose to spend in the Outlands, and now it is."

The studio announced both Battle Passes – which will feature 60 levels of rewards – will cost $9.99 each, and will only be purchasable through real money instead of the in-game currency Apex Coins.

As well as this new monetization approach, Respawn also revealed it would be replacing the Premium Bundle with a new Premium+ track for $19.99 every half-season.

The developer stressed the decision to shift away from in-game currency was "not one that [they] made lightly", and added the move would "allow [them] to decrease the price of Premium+" and provide players with "additional value".