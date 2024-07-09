'BioShock' developer 2K Cloud Chamber is "ramping up" to work on the next game.

The beloved first-person-shooter franchise has not received any new instalments since 2013's 'Bioshock Infinite', and now 2K Cloud Chamber – the studio based in Montreal, Canada – has announced they are looking for more talented developers to work on the upcoming fourth title in the series.

In a post to LinkedIn, the company's Senior Cinematic Designer Jeff Spoonhower wrote: "The 'BioShock' team at 2K Cloud Chamber is ramping up! We have many positions open across a variety of disciplines including art, animation, engineering, design, narrative, and production. We are working on a really awesome project, and our studio is remote-friendly."

The game was first announced by 2K back in December 2019, with the publisher revealing the upcoming fourth entry into the 'BioShock' series would be in development "for the next several years".

Previously, an old job posting from Cloud Chambers revealed the company was looking for new recruits to "to help us breathe life into a new and fantastical world".

The advert concluded: "Together, we will set the stage for a stunning narrative and systems-driven experience."

As well as these new recruits, Cloud Chamber’s global studio head Kelley Gilmore also shared the development team included industry veterans who had worked on the likes of 'Call of Duty', 'Battlefield' and 'Assassin's Creed'.