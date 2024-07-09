Taylor Swift was like a "big sister" to WWE legend Jeff Jarrett's daughters after his wife passed away.

The 56-year-old wrestler has recalled a teenage Taylor, who is now 34, being there for his girls, Joslyn, Jaclyn and Jerlyn, after their mom, Jill Gregory, lost her battle with cancer in 2007.

He told WREG: "She’s a friend of the family, very good to my family during a very, very, dark period. My wife got sick and she passed away but Taylor was like a big sister and came over and took the girls, baking cookies, and just kinda hung out at the house, and I just can’t say enough good things about Taylor.”

He quipped about her superstardom: “I don’t know if you know this, she’s done pretty well for herself."

Jeff gushed: "She's just a sweetheart. I still call her 'our girl.'”

Taylor even got one of his girls to film a cameo in her music video for ‘Mine’ in 2010.

Appearing on 'Instinct Culture', he recalled in 2021: “The 'Mine' video is so creative, and my daughter, Jaclyn, looked like a little Taylor.

"Taylor, being as bold as she always is, just said, 'I want Jaclyn in the video.'"

Meanwhile, Josh Hartnett had a "wild" time watching Taylor Swift's 'Eras' show.

The 45-year-old actor - who revealed earlier this year he'd become a father for the fourth time, joining his and wife Tamsin Egerton's three other kids, aged nine, seven, and five, whose names they have not disclosed - admitted he had "never experienced anything like it" when he took his daughters to see the 'Shake It Off' singer in action in London last month.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "It was wild. I've never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters.

"And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets and everything was really sweet.

"It was a good event for my daughters’ first concert."