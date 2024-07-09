BLACKPINK star JENNIE has issued an apology after she was filmed vaping inside.

The 28-year-old K-pop star's personal label, OA Entertainment, issued a statement after the live social media clip, posted to YouTube on July 2, was removed, insisting the star is sorry to anyone who was offended.

It read: “We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd.

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.

“We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future."

Although some fans believe the footage was taken in Capri in Italy, it is against the law to smoke cigarettes or vape indoors in South Korea.

Seoul’s foreign ministry is investigating after a formal complaint was made against the star.

JENNIE previously opened up about the restrictions South Korean stars face during training periods, including having to abstain from alcohol, smoking and even getting tattoos.

She said in their 2020 Netflix documentary 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky': “It’s really harsh.

“We were not allowed to drink, smoke or get a tattoo."

The backlash comes less than a year after JENNIE launched her label, Odd Atelier.

She announced on her Instagram Story in December: “This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received.

“I’m also about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK.”

On the label's Instagram Page, she wrote: "OA, which stands for ODD ATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist JENNIE in November 2023."

The other members of the K-pop group have launched their own firms for their solo careers.

Jisoo and Lisa officially started Blissoo and LLOUD, respectively, and Rosé agreed a new management deal with The Black Label.

This came after they decided not to not renew their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

However, the 'Pink Venom' hitmakers remain at the agency as a collective.