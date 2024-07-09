Cassie's lawyer has hit out at Sean 'Diddy' Combs enjoying life amid the raft of abuse allegations against the disgraced rapper.

Douglas Wigdor slammed the embattled Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is facing a string of sexual assault and trafficking cases and was outed after CNN leaked footage of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37, in 2016 at a hotel.

Recently, he's been seen going water rafting and boarding his private jet.

The attorney reacted to TMZ: "I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead."

Combs - who had his LA mansion raided by Homeland Security - was just hit by a fresh lawsuit filed by former adult actress Adria English, who says Combs hired her to have sex with revellers at some of his parties and allegedly threatened to blackball her and her model boyfriend if she didn’t comply.

And she is "even more motivated" to get justice after seeing him having a good time despite "all the atrocities he has caused".

Her attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told the outlet: "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails.

"Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for just after being marginalised, abused and exploited by a billionaire."

Adria added in her court papers, obtained by TMZ, she first met the rapper around 2004, when her boyfriend was auditioning for a Sean John modelling job.

She claimed in her papers her boyfriend and another model were asked to perform a sex act on Combs to get the job.

Adria – who says her adult acting name was Omunique – said her boyfriend refused, but he got a second chance when one of Combs’ associates offered him the job if he allegedly persuaded Adria to work as a “go-go dancer” at one of the rapper’s parties in the Hamptons.

She and her partner agreed, and she worked the party over Labor Day weekend in 2004, and says she then took jobs at more of Combs’ parties where she apparently had to drink alcohol laced with drugs including ecstasy and was encouraged to flirt with guests.

Adria says Combs “groomed” her into sex trafficking over time and demanded she have sex with celebrity bling designer Jacob Arabov – famed as ‘Jacob the Jeweller’.

The suit was filed by Mitchell-Kidd and Steven Metcalf and said Adria had “forced sexual intercourse” with the jeweller and was paid another $1,000 on top of what she usually got for working Diddy's parties.

Adria says she was then “passed off” to other revellers at Combs’ parties, who allegedly also subjected her to sexual assaults.

She said she eventually escaped Combs and returned to California in 2009 – but says the rapper blackballed her and her boyfriend from entertainment circles as punishment.

Adria alleged she has suffered emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories, as a result of the alleged sex trafficking and is seeking unspecified damages.