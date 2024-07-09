Tay Dome has a "very normal" marriage to Taylor Lautner.

The 27-year-old nurse has been married to Hollywood star Taylor - who attained worldwide fame when he was cast in the 'Twilight' film franchise in the late 2000s - but she grew up out of the spotlight and explained that sometimes her followers have a "misconception" that her life is anything but ordinary.

Tay told People: "I didn't grow up in the industry at all, and our day-to-day is still very normal.

"I remember I posted an Instagram Story of a bug in my laundry or something and everyone's like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you do your own laundry?’. Guys, it's very normal here. We go to the grocery store. That would be a misconception for me, is we're just normal. We're just still doing the thing!"

Taylor, 32, is preparing to film a lead role in 'The Token Groomsman' and as such will be working away for most of the coming months, but Tay explained that they have got better at the idea of managing a long distance relationship.

She said: "I have more confidence in us this time around.

"We're warming up to it.

"It will be a little challenging, but I have faith deep somewhere."

Tay recently revealed that she underwent a breast cancer scare after discovering a lump when she was in the shower but everything turned out to be "clear" in the end.

Speaking on her and Taylor’s ‘The Squeeze’, she said: “I’m showering, washing my body, soaping myself up and I felt this lump on my boob.

“I kind of paused for a second and was like, ‘Wait, what?’

“(I) pressed on it again (to get a better) “feel: ‘There was this hard lump there’.

“I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze.”

He added: “I was terrified, because it’s just hard for your mind not to go to the worst place.”

Tay immediately made an appointment with her gynaecologist, who referred her to a breast centre and while there one of the specialists “did a little ultrasound” on her breast and “basically said everything was clear”.

She added she was told “sometimes these things just happen” as breast tissue “can move around” due to changes in hormones, saying about her lump: “It’s still there to this day. (It) hasn’t gone away.”