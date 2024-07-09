Queens of the Stone Age have cancelled a string of tour dates so Josh Homme can undergo emergency surgery.

The 51-year-old singer is the founding member of the rock band - which also currently consists of Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore - but the 'No One Knows' hitmakers have had to pull the plug on some upcoming shows so he can go through the unnamed medical procedure.

A statement read: "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.

As a result, QOTSA will not be performing at the following shows:

The cancelled dates are Festival Jardin Sonore in Vitrolles, Pohoda Festival, Trencin, in Slovakia, Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, Colours of Ostrava in the Czech Republic. and METAstadt in Vienna.

Other dates affected include Electric Castle Festival | Cluj, SRC Salata in Zagre in Croatia, and Athens Rocks in the Greek capital, all of which were supposed to take place through the end of July.

Refunds differ for the type of show each fan has a ticket for.

The statement added: "Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival website for updated information.

"Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information."

In a further statement, the rock stars explained that they were "gutted" that the planned dates will now no longer go ahead and offered their apologies to their fans around the world.

They wrote on X/Twitter: "Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."