William Shatner would do a 'Star Trek' reboot for a "great deal of money".

The 93-year-old actor- who looks back on his life and career in the new documentary 'You Can Call Me Bill' - is best known for originating the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the cult sci-fi franchise almost six decades ago but admitted while reminiscing on how he got the part in the first place that he would do it all over again if the price was right.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't remember ever auditioning for anything. I went to New York in a play, and it got great notices, and agents came after me.

"I got a call from this guy [Gene] Roddenberry who wanted me to play the captain of the space.

"I loved Leonard [who played Spock], he was a brother to me. Leonard Nimoy. So, I had a great deal of affection for him. I loved some of the acting moments that they put the character into. Yes, I could be tempted to [do it again] for a great deal of money.

"I'm so busy now. You don't understand how busy I am. I've got a documentary."

But the classic television star has never even really watched the show that made him famous, and doesn't spent much time watching the small screen in the first place.

He said: "I’m gonna tell you something that nobody knows.

"I've never seen another 'Star Trek' and I’ve seen as few 'Star Treks' of the show I was on, I’ve seen as few as possible. I don't like to look at myself, and I’ve never seen any other. I love it, I think it's great, I just don’t, you know, I don’t watch television per se.

"I'm watching documentaries, I’m watching the news, I'm watching sports, I’m watching things that were, documentaries that were made but I don't watch television for some reason. I've been urged to watch certain shows by my family, 'You'll love this,' and I just never get around to it."