Lena Dunham is "protective" of close pal Taylor Swift “in every single way".

The 'Girls' creator, 38, used to date the 34-year-old pop superstar's producer Jack Antonoff, 40, and she doesn't like to take advantage of her friend, which is why she refuses to get people into her concerts and rarely speaks about what she is like on a personal level.

She told the New Yorker: "I'm always very careful to be protective of her in every single way.

"Probably the two things I get asked most in life are ‘What is Taylor like?' and ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?' And usually my answer to both things is no, but I will say that she's everything that you would want her to be."

Lena then spilled: “She’s kind, she’s devoted, she’s introspective, she’s emotional, she’s funny as f***. I guess my feeling sometimes is, ‘Isn’t she giving us enough, guys?’”

The actress, whose romance with the studio wizard inspired Taylor's 2015 tune 'You Are in Love', says she has a "deep connection to her music".

She explained: “Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music—something unique to only me, obviously.

“I’ve seen every tour she’s ever done.

"I love seeing a woman who’s not yet forty being, like, ‘Yes, I have a body of work.’ What I find inspiring is her acknowledgment of her own prolific expression.”

As for her favourite Taylor era, she said: “Reputation is my favorite Taylor era.

“Because it’s so much about ‘If you’re not going to see me, if you’re going to so refuse to understand what’s in front of you and what I’m trying to say, then why don’t I just put on a black catsuit and move it all the way over to villain mode?’”