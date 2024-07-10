Jennifer Lawrence is to star in 'Why Don't You Love Me?'.

The 33-year-old actress has signed up to produce and act in the adaptation of Paul B. Rainey's 2023 sci-fi comedy graphic novel.

The story follows an unhappily married couple who struggle through their personal and professional lives until they discover that their reality is not how it seems and that there could be alternatives.

Robert Funke – the creator of the series 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' – will write the script.

Jennifer is to produce the film with Justine Ciarrocchi for her Excellent Cadaver company with 'Midsommar' filmmaker Ari Aster also involved as a producer.

The 'Hunger Games' star will also be acting in and producing the murder mystery picture 'The Wives' that was acquired by Apple Original Films last month in what was described as a "highly competitive situation".

Plot details are yet to be revealed, but the film is said to be inspired by the 'Real Housewives' TV franchise that centres on the antics of well-to-do women in various locations across the United States.

Lawrence and Ciarrocchi are producing for Excellent Cadaver and are to be joined by Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey.

Meanwhile, Jennifer admitted last year that she is "scared" of working alongside Method actors - where performers stay in character even when they aren't filming - as she wouldn't know how to communicate with them off-camera.

Speaking on the YouTube series 'Hot Ones', she said: "I would be scared to work with somebody who’s Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?

"That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I’ve been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time."