Elon Musk has revealed Grok 2 is currently undergoing "fine-tuning and bug fixes".

The billionaire businessman still hopes to release the new version of his startup xAI's chatbot next month.

His update came as it was reported that xAI and Oracle have ended talks on expanding their server rental agreement.

xAI is now building its own AI data center in Memphis, Tennessee, and insists it must rely on its "own hands" if they want to steer ahead of competitors, including ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015, before departing in 2018, citing a "potential future conflict [of interest" due to Tesla's AI development for self-driving cars.

Musk reacted on X: "xAI contracted for 24k H100s from Oracle and Grok 2 trained on those. Grok 2 is going through finetuning and bug fixes. Probably ready to release next month.

"xAI is building the 100k H100 system itself for fastest time to completion. Aiming to begin training later this month. It will be the most powerful training cluster in the world by a large margin.

"The reason we decided to do the 100k H100 and next major system internally was that our fundamental competitiveness depends on being faster than any other AI company. This is the only way to catch up.

"Oracle is a great company and there is another company that shows promise also involved in that OpenAI GB200 cluster, but, when our fate depends on being the fastest by far, we must have our own hands on the steering wheel, rather than be a backseat driver."