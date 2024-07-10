Rocksteady has delayed the 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' second season.

The event was due to start on Thursday (11.07.24), but the developer has postponed its launch until July 25.

In a brief statement on X, formerly Twitter, the team wrote: "Update:

"Task Force X, we'll be adjusting the release tiing for the next season, #SuicideSquadGame Season 2 willm now launch on July 25.

"Thank you for your patience."

The studio didn't offer any explanation for the delay.

Once the season launches, Mr Freeze's wife Nora will be part of the game as a playable character, along with new weapons, another map and the 'Frozen Hearts' and 'Winter' episodes.

The suitably chilling update will mark the second of four planned seasons following the game's lauch in late January.

The live service shooter fell short of expectations, while Rocksteady staff have reportedly moved to help with a director's cut edition of 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

However, Warner Bros has told IGN that Rocksteady will complete the first year of 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' support as planned.

However, they wouldn't comment on the future, adding: "We are not yet discussing anything that is not announced."

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has reported that Rocksteady could look to return to its single-player roots with its next project, particularly given the success of the 'Batman: Arkham' series.