Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka wants to make a 'Sonic the Hedgehog' RPG before he retires from Sega.

The 54-year-old video game designer - who was appointed the franchise's vice president of product development in 2008 - has been working on 'Sonic' games since 1994, and the head of Sonic Team admitted he can't believe they've never worked on an RPG over the years.

He told YouTube channel 'Good Vibes Gaming': "Personally, I really like role-playing games.

"The RPG game format is a lot of fun and I've even thought to myself 'you know, for the past 30 years we haven't done a Sonic RPG'.

"And I'm questioning myself. 'Why haven't we done a Sonic RPG in all this time? How have we gotten to 30 years with no RPGs?!'

"So I'd like to hopefully work on a Sonic RPG at some point before I retire from Sega."

However, Iizuka was quick to point out that the idea is nothing more than "a dream" at the moment, and he has no plans in place.

He added: "But you know, that's just a dream right now. There are no concrete plans at this point."

In the past, there has been one Sonic RPG, which was the Nintendo DS game 'Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood', although BioWare were behind the project.

Sonic Team does have RPG experience with the 'Phantasy Star' series, so it isn't an impossibility.