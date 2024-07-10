Sharon Stone stripped almost naked to paint after revealing she had $18 million ripped from her accounts as she recovered from her near-fatal stroke.

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress, who has become a keen artist, 66, proudly displayed her body in a cheeky Instagram post that showed her standing in swimsuit bottoms with her back to the camera while appearing to use her fingers to finish one of her abstract paintings at her home in California.

She captioned the image: “Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting.”

The snap emerged after The Hollywood Reporter carried an interview with the star in which she said her $18 million of career earnings disappeared

during the years she was stopped from working after she suffered brain injury from a stroke.

It took her seven years to mostly recover from the effects of the illness, with doctors giving her grim one-in-100 odds of surviving.

She told THR: “People took advantage of me over that time. I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone.

“My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names.

“I had zero money.”

She added about the subarachnoid haemorrhage she suffered in 2001: “I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face.

“It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before.

“My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years.

“Things were stretched and I was seeing colour patterns. A lot of people thought I was going to die.”

Sharon also said about how the stroke changed her outlook on life and spirituality: “A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body.

“I had a death experience and then they brought me back.”