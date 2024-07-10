George Clooney is the latest celebrity to fiercely urge Joe Biden to immediately quit the 2024 US presidential race.

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor, 63, has hosted a string of fundraisers for under-fire Biden, 81, and insists he considers him a “friend”, but has now declared the octogenarian cannot win the “battle against time”.

In a highly critical op-ed by the star, published by the New York Times on Wednesday (10.07.24), George blasted: “It’s devastating to say it, but he is not the same man he was, and he won’t win this fall.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him.

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”

George met Biden three weeks ago at a fundraiser and added he held leaders of the Democratic party responsible for ignoring every “warning sign” of Biden’s declining physical and mental capabilities.

He added Biden is no longer “the same man” he once knew and said he will lose Democrats the White House and both chambers of Congress this year.

After formerly being one of the democrat’s biggest backers, George went on:

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f****** deal’ Biden of 2010.

“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.

“We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House and we’re going to lose the Senate.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

He also called democrat officials to stop burying their “heads in the sand” over the president’s competence.

Celebrities including Stephen King, 76, and director Rob Reiner, 77, have also called Biden to quit running for president.

But the leader is staying defiant and has demanded an “end” to protests over his age and says he is still best placed to beat his rival Donald Trump, 78, to another four years in office.