Alec Baldwin was accused of “reckless” on-set behaviour during the prosecution’s opening statement in his ‘Rust’ shooting trial.

The ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ actor, 66, faced his first day in front of a jury on Wednesday (10.07.24) in New Mexico, and stands accused of involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on the set of neo-Western movie ‘Rust’ in New Mexico in 2021.

Special prosecutor Erlinda Johnson told jurors about how Alec’s alleged behaviour on set contributed to the accidental death of Halyna: “When someone plays make-believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace, and while playing make-believe with that gun violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, people’s lives are endangered and someone could be killed.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what this case is about. It’s simple and straightforward.

“The evidence will show that someone who played make-believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendant, Alexander Baldwin.”

Alec was holding a prop gun while rehearsing a scene on the set of ‘Rust’ when it discharged, killing mother-of-one Halyna and injuring the film’s 51-year-old director Joel Souza.

Alec insists he did not pull the trigger or know why the gun contained live ammunition, and has pleaded not guilty to one charge of involuntary manslaughter.

He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Prosecutor Ms Johnson added in her opening statement to jurors: “You will also learn that this (set) had some talented people and one of those was the director of photography, a vibrant, 42-year-old rising star named Halyna Hutchins.

“You will also learn that the director of this film was Joel Souza, another talented individual who cares deeply for his projects. The evidence will show, ladies and gentlemen, that like in many workplaces, there are people who act in a reckless manner and place other individuals in danger and act without due regard to the safety of others.

“That, you will hear, was the defendant, Alexander Baldwin, the lead actor on this film.”

She claimed Alec “mishandled” the gun and declined to do safety checks.

Alec took notes for much of the time during her statement and kept his head down while sitting between his attorneys.

His attorney Alex Spiro stressed in his opening statement Alec operated as actors normally do on a movie set involving weapons.

He said: “This is a homicide trial… (the prosecutors) don’t have any evidence of actual homicide.”

Mr Spiro added: “You will learn the truth. Not a day goes by when we don’t wish Alec had saved her life.

“But never, the witnesses will tell you, in history is (this) something that an actor has done – intercepted a live bullet from a prop gun. No actor in history. “No one could have imagined or expected an actor to do that. So just remember that truth – justice is truth.

“This was an unspeakable tragedy. Alec Baldwin committed no crime.”