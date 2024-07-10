Alexandra Daddario suffered a “very, very painful loss” before she announced her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old ‘White Lotus’ star, who has been married to film producer Andrew Form, 55, for two years, broke the news they are expecting via Vogue on Wednesday (10.07.24) by posing for a photo for the magazine that showed her sitting cross legged on a kitchen island as she sipped tea with a mug over her mouth – and her white striped shirt open to display her baby bump as she wore white underwear and red socks.

In an interview to go with the shot she revealed her happy news came after a “long” and traumatic journey to motherhood.

Alexandra said: “I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy.

“I had been pregnant. Then I had a loss. It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific.

“Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them.

“I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before.

“It’s very, very painful.”

The Emmy-nominated ‘Baywatch’ star was six months along at the time of the interview, published on Wednesday (10.07.24), and said she had “a lot of complicated feelings” when she found out that she had conceived again.

She added: “It was actually quite hard to process.”

Alexandra initially tried to hide her pregnancy on the set of ‘Mayfair Witches’ but it was a struggle as she was “throwing up and having make-out scenes … right after”.

When she told her castmates she was pregnant, she joked “everyone was very understanding” about “making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl”.

Alexandra is already stepmother to her husband Form’s two sons, Rowan and Julian, who he had with his 44-year-old actress ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

The former couple married in 2007 and had the boys via surrogate before they separated in 2020.

Andrew moved on with Alexandra the following year – proposing in August 2021, with the pair marrying in New Orleans the following summer.