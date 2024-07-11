King Charles has sent congratulations to the England men’s football team after they reached the final of Euro 2024.

The monarch, 75, joined a flood of famous faces who hailed the Three Lions heroes after their 2–1 win on Wednesday (10.07.24) night against the Netherlands in Dortmund, Germany – and warned them to try and avoid another penalties drama after their shoot-out showdown in the second round of the Euros against Slovakia and another against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Referring to Queen Camilla, 76, the monarch – who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer – said in a light-hearted statement: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s (14.07.24) match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

Charles’ football fanatic son Prince William, 42, also congratulated the team, writing on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! EURO2024 Finalists. W.”

He was referring to Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, 28, scoring a 90th-minute goal to send England to the finals.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, 61, watched some of the game while attending a Nato summit in Washington DC, and confirmed he will attend Sunday’s final in Berlin.

Adele, 36, and Ed Sheeran, 33, were seen cheering England to victory from the stands in Dortmund.

At the O2 in London, rockers The Killers paused their concert so their fans could watch England beat the Netherlands, pausing the show as it was flashed up on the huge screen inside the arena.