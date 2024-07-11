Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for fatally striking a pedestrian while driving in Los Angeles.

The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, who is currently on tour with Pearl Jam, allegedly ran over and killed 47-year-old Israel Sanchez as the man walked through a marked crosswalk on his way to the grocery store on March 18.

As reported by People magazine, the 44-year-old musician has been sued by Sanchez's daughter Ashley in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (10.07.24).

The lawsuit has accused Klinghoffer of "likely driving while distracted" and allegedly "using a device mere seconds before" striking Sanchez in the bank while turning left.

It's also alleged that he "made no braking or slowing motion until after" fatally striking Sanchez, who was "thrown and/or dragged across the asphalt".

He suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and died around two and a half hours after being taken to hospital from "excruciating" injuries.

Klinghoffer's attorney Andrew Brettler told TMZ: "It was a tragic accident.

“After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived.

"Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident.”

The lawsuit says Klinghoffer has not been arrested over the incident, while it's claimed he hasn't contacted the Sanchez family or shown "remorse for his behaviour".

In a statement to People, Ashley described her late father as someone "always full of love and joy".

She said: "My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy.

“His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving.”

As well as funeral, burial and medical expenses, Ashley - who is seeking a jury trial - wants other damages including attorney fees and compensation for the loss of her father's “love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society and moral support".

Klinghoffer was with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a decade, after joining in 2009 when original guitarist Josh Frusciante left, and he would depart in 2019 with Frusciante rejoined his bandmates