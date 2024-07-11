Kim Kardashian says slicing the tip of her finger off was "more painful than childbirth".

The 43-year-old reality star - who is yet to reveal how the injury happened - has revealed the gruesome wound after removing her bandage to let a doctor take a look at her digit.

In a sneak peek for next week's episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim shows the doctor her finger, and he replies: "Oh that looks great!"

Surprising by his reaction, she replies: "You think that looks great?"

And as they look at an X-ray of the injury, she adds: "The tip broke off. It was more painful than childbirth."

Kim gave birth to her and Kanye West's kids North, 11, and Saint, eight, while she is also mother than Chicago, six, and Pslam, five, via surrogate.

Back in February, the SKIMS founder was seen with large bandages over her middle and ring fingers on her left hand as she attended the Super Bowl.

The following month, she was no longer sported the the bandages.

Kim recently suggested she will only "look good" for the next 10 years, and insisted time is limited before her Botox limits what she can do as an actress after roles in 'American Horror Story' and 'The Fifth Wheel'.

Speaking on an episode of 'The Kardashians' last month, she said: "I wasn't planning on this career, and I was like, 'OK, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here. I'm really nervous about it, because I have to f******* deliver...

"Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself.

"I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that. How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?

"I can do a movie a year. I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off."