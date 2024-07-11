Former James Bond villain Goldie has become a dad for a sixth time.

The 58-year-old DJ took to Instagram to reveal his wife Mika gave birth to their daughter, Yuki Isla Price, on Wednesday (10.07.24) in Phuket, Thailand, where they live.

Goldie - who has 12-year-old daughter Sakuko with Mika, as well as four other children - posted an adorable picture of the couple and their newborn, and he wrote in the caption: "Welcome To The World Baby Girl

Yuki Isla Price

10.07.2024

3.11Kg

10:36am Phuket, Thailand

We love you to the moon and back (sic)"

Goldie - who portrayed villain Mr. Bullion in 1999 spy movie 'The World is Not Enough' - recently returned to the UK to perform at Glastonbury Festival, where he rubbed shoulders with some of his celebrity pals, including Noel Gallagher and Norman Cook.

In 2016, the star was awarded an MBE by the then-Prince Charles for his contribution to the British music industry.

He was honoured during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, under his real name Clifford Price.

Goldie said at the time: "Art and music is so important for young people - the arts need to be supported and I think there are so many Clifford Prices out there like me.

"Music and art well and truly saved my life really - the light switched on when I discovered art.

"This is where the work begins really. It's nice to be recognised but it's also nice to say, 'That can work as leverage to make things better and change things.' "

The star initially become known as a graffiti artist before releasing songs under pseudonym Rufige Kru, and then albums under his own name.

They included 1995 record 'Timeless', which peaked at number seven in the UK Albums Chart.