Kevin Costner's movie 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2' has been pulled from its release next month.

The sequel to the first chapter of his period Western - which hit the big screen late last month but has struggled critically and at the box office - had been planned for a theatrical release in August, but producers want to "give audiences a greater opportunity" to see the first film.

In a statement, a New Line Cinema spokesperson said: "Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release 'Horizon: Chapter 2' on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of 'Horizon' over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max.

"We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the U.S. discover the film in its theatrical run."

Discussions were held between New Line and Costner's own Territory Pictures, and part of the attempt to give the first film - which was co-written and directed by Costner, who also starred in the movie as Hayes Ellison - time to breathe includes a debut on Premium VOD from July 16.

Territory Pictures said: "The audience response to 'Horizon', and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in 'Horizon 2', has been incredibly gratifying.

"Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey.

"The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride.

'We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing 'Horizon 2.' "

Costner put $38 million of his own money into the first film, with the rest of the $100 million price tag funded with the aid of two unknown investors, and the sale of foreign rights.

He previously said he was determined to get the pictures released in cinemas, both "from a monetary standpoint" and "artistically".

And despite the initial box office disappointment, Kevin is pushing on with his plans to make a quartet of movies.

He added to IndieWire: "People are going to just keep coming, and the story is going to keep coming, and it's going to expand."