Pete Davidson has split from Madelyn Cline.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was first romantically linked with the 26-year-old actress last September, but things are said to have "fizzled out" between the pair and they have gone their separate ways.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight: "Pete and Madelyn's relationship has been on and off for months and an ever-changing thing. Things have fizzled out and they are no longer seeing one another."

Pete and the 'Outer Banks' star had largely kept their relationship low-key, though Madelyn was in the audience when the comic returned to host the 'Saturday Night Live' premiere in October.

A source said at the time: "Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious. Madelyn sat in the audience next to Pete's family while he hosted SNL last night.

"She looked comfortable with them and seemed happy to be there and proud of him."

Pete's family were believed to have given their seal of approval to the relationship, which began just a month after he split with his ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 27, after less than a year of dating the actress.

A source told US Weekly: “Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely. They’re very happy for Pete.”

“Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance.

“They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around.”

Pete's change in his personal circumstances came shortly after he announced he won't be going ahead with a second season of his show 'Bupkis', despite it having been renewed.

He said in a statement: "I've always seen 'Bupkis' as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family.

"After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.

"Of all the work I've ever done, 'Bupkis' is by far what I'm most proud of.

"I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.

"I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work.

"Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."

Pete starred in 'Bupkis' as a fictionalised version of himself as he attempted to "work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships", and he counted Edie Falco and Joe Pesci among his cast mates.