Brandy has hailed Ariana Grande as "one of the greatest singers ever".

The 45-year-old star reunited with Monica, 43, on the 31-year-old pop superstar's remix of their iconic 1998 R'n'B tune for her latest LP 'Eternal Sunshine'.

And Brandy admitted it was a "blessing" getting to work with Ariana and reuniting with her old duet partner to breathe new life into the classic track.

She told E! News: "Well, Ariana called us and wanted to be a part of the remix and we immediately said 'yes' -

because I am such a huge fan of hers; she's one of the greatest singers ever."

Brandy continued: "So I thought the song was great and the moment with Monica and I was great.

"The Boy Is Mine was so huge for us, it's our biggest song together.

"So to come back together and do it again is like a blessing, to get a second chance at it."

Meanwhile, Ariana has been back in the studio since the album came out in March.

She posted a cryptic snap from her "happy" place just two months after she released the chart-topping collection.

She simply captioned the black-and-white photo of the mixing desk on her Instagram Story: "happy."

The 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)' hitmaker’s return to the recording booth came after she recently celebrated her grandmother's place in history after she became the oldest person ever to score a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ariana listed her "Nonna" Majorie Grande as a singer and a writer on the track 'Ordinary Things' on the LP, and Majorie made history when the song entered the run-down at number 55.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress – who is set to star as Glinda in the two-part ‘Wicked’ movie adaptation - shared a picture of Majorie posing with a plaque commemorating her achievement and captioned it on Instagram: "Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100.

"We love and thank you."

The feat has made Majorie the most senior person to ever feature on the chart since it was founded in 1958.

She toppled a record set by late songwriter Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when his song 'Oh Sweet Lorraine' charted on the Hot 100 at number 42 back in 2013.

Stobaugh passed away three years later.