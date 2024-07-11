Kourtney Kardashian suffers with "guilt" about spending enough time with her brood.

The Poosh founder - who has eight-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker and sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, and 11-year-old daughter Penelope with her 41-year-old ex-Scott Disick - has found it hard to "balance" her time between her four children and her stepchildren.

Speaking in a confessional on 'The Kardashians' this week, she said: "I have kids all different age ranges — preteen, teenage, adults, an infant. So I really try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids.

"I don’t want to miss anything. It’s like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, like wanting to be everything to everyone."

The 45-year-old reality star says it's a "rare" time being at home with her newborn, and she finds it hard to leave the house and see her other kids.

She said: "And yesterday the guilt really hit where I was like, ‘Okay I have to do more with the other kids.’ So I don’t know how I’m balancing it yet.

"It feels like a rare time when you have an infant and I just love this time at home. And when Travis committed to this tour, I wasn’t pregnant yet. I think the reason for going would be to keep our family together. It just feels like, am I ready?"

Blink-182 rocker Travis, 48, is father to Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whilst he is stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 25.

Kourtney recently shared that she is proudly “co-sleeping” with Rocky.

Despite being trolled for doing the same long-term with two of her other three children.

She shared a screenshot from an audiobook titled ‘Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions’ on her Instagram Story with the caption: “Been co-sleeping safely since 2009, I still love reading/listening to more safe co-sleeping tips and hearing about the benefits.”

In the sleeping book, the writer discusses why co-sleeping is often considered “unsafe” and delved into “common misconceptions” about the practice.

Co-sleeping has been a controversial topic for years, with experts warning it can increase the risk of suffocation, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome.

Other supporters of the practice say it can strengthen bonds between parents and babies.

Kourtney previously said on Instagram about sleeping with Rocky: “He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favourite thing in the world.”

She said Penelope would sleep in her bed as recently as 2022, adding on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast in October that year: “She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does.”

Kourtney then stressed the girl would occasionally sleep at her sister Khloe or Kim Kardashian’s homes, but “besides that” they were in bed together.

Her oldest son Mason also slept in her bed until he was aged seven.

She said in a blog on her Poosh website: “I remember going through times of trying to get him to sleep in his own bed.

“Many nights he would start off in his room and make his way into ours. I eventually embraced a family bed and followed his lead for when he was ready to sleep in his room.”

She added she gets “a better and longer night’s sleep and more time together as a family”, saying: “As a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with my babies during the day, at least I knew we’d have our nights together.”