Joey King says Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are "too busy" to double date.

The 'A Family Affair' actress has been friends with the 'Espresso' hitmaker for more than a decade and she's keen for her and her husband Steven Piet to spend some quality time with the 25-year-old pop star and her actor boyfriend once their schedules allow.

Asked if they've been on a double date, Joey told Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live': “Not yet. They’re busy people. We’ll nail them down soon.”

The 24-year-old actress is thrilled to see her friend doing so well.

She gushed: “‘Espresso’ being the song of the summer is amazing to me. Also ‘Please Please Please’ is my favourite.

“That’s my girl. I’ve known her since we were like 12."

Last month, Joey was overcome with emotion after watching Sabrina perform at the Governors Ball.

She told People magazine: "I literally was sobbing after the show. I was so proud of her. She's just amazing.

"I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head.

"It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video. It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2am when I want to go to bed."

Meanwhile, Sabrina recently revealed that she's become increasingly choosy about who she lets into her life.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "You’re better able to know the people that you want to invite into your life, whereas before you are just nice to everybody and want to be everyone’s friend. I think that’s what’s happened to me in the last year and a half.

"Instead of being like, 'Do people like me?' it’s 'Oh, do I actually like you?' Not in a mean way, but in a sense of, do I want this energy around me all the time? Is this someone who adds to my life?"