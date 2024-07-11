Team FOLON have confirmed players ‘Fallout: London’ won’t be playable on the next-gen update of the game.

The eagerly-awaited mod - which will let players explore the post-apocalyptic capital city in ‘Fallout 4’ - was initially going to launch in April, but was put on hold once Bethesda released a surprise update to the game, as FOLON feared their content would be prone to “complications”.

After initially suggesting users would need a “downgrader” to play the mod, the developer has now confirmed using such software will be necessary if gamers want to access their work.

In an update to ’Fallout: London’s Discord server, project lead Dean Carter wrote: “At the 11th hour we've discovered that the next-gen [version of ‘Fallout 4’], even after updates, isn't stable enough and thus we are now going out on the old version - thus the need for a downgrader.”

The developer added Bethesda’s sudden update to the 2015 game had been “an utter frustration” for the team.

He continued: “It's been an utter frustration and every setback requires the testing process to restart, which is why we've decided to go with the downgrader route and when the ‘next-gen’ is sorted, update it for that.”

Earlier this week, FOLON revealed the project was on the verge of release and was currently undergoing quality assurance tests with the mod site GOG.

In a post to X, the team wrote: “The bottom line is that we’ve sent several bids over to GOG for QA testing and we are waiting for the final green light.

“Once they’ve completed the process of double-checking that ‘Fallout: London’ and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go.”