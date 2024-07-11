Riot Games was reportedly working on a game similar to ‘MultiVersus’ and ‘Super Smash Bros.’ before cancelling it.

According to a report from journalist Mikhail Klimentov, the studio had a team of “approximately 70-80 employees” developing a 2D fighting game codenamed ‘Pool Party’ that was set in the ‘League of Legends’ universe, and was meant to come with “party game elements”.

However, Klimentov’s sources suggested the title was scrapped in late May after Riot became “spooked” by the apparent failure of Warner Bros.’ ‘MultiVersus’, and added the company ultimately chose to shut the project down following a “reassessment of consumer appetite for a ‘Smash’ competitor”.

The industry insiders also claimed the title was initially pitched as a “hardcore fighting game” that Riot hoped could become an esport.

Even so, higher-ups allegedly decided to include more casual elements to attract a broader audience, which allegedly “frustrated” the developers working on the project.

In a statement given to Klimentov, Riot senior communication director Joe Hixson said: “We always have a number of projects in various phases of R and D, and spinning projects up and down happens multiple times a year.”

Although this unannounced game is reportedly no longer being worked on, Riot is still developing their traditional fighter ‘2XKO’ - formerly known as ‘Project L’ - and is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC next year.