‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ is set to have “five very distinct hand-crafted worlds to offer new experiences”.

The upcoming open-world game - which is helmed by Ubisoft and developed by Massive Entertainment - will allow players to explore pre-established locations, such as Tatooine and Kijimi, to new planets like Toshara, and the studio’s associate world director Cloé Hammoud has now explained the team wanted to find a balance between the familiar and the unfamiliar for their title.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, she said: “When we started working on ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’, it became really clear to us that we wanted to have a mix of familiar planets, but also brand new creations to provide not only diverse environments for players, but also a sense of visual progression.

“To leverage the underworld feeling we needed to have a right balance between human spaces, but also natural spaces.

“We needed planets to have at least one city to support this underworld feeling and opportunities. “These spaces needed to be large enough to encourage exploration, to [be able to] take your speeder, but also [for] traversal and on-foot exploration to support a wide range of open world activities.”

As well as planets, ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ will also allow players to explore the depths of space, which game director Mathias Karlson described as “an equally important part of the ‘Star Wars’ world and experience”.

He explained: “Surrounding these planets are orbital regions, space regions. And we can therefore, as part of this space experience, put one of the most iconic moments literally at your fingertips: hyper driving, hyper jumping between these different regions at will.

“When you arrive, this is not an authored, roller coaster ride where we tell you when to go to space and how to go through it. It's real time space flight.”