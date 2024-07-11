Winona Ryder wonders "what the hell [she] was thinking" when she looks back at her previous relationships.

The 52-year-old actress endured "two disastrous relationships" in the decades after she found fame as a teen star and often looks back at her diaries from that time and wondered how she ever coped at all, especially because those were the days before social media.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were—they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone.

"When I look back, I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f***?'

"You clearly write when you’re depressed or upset. I tend to not write when I’m really happy. I was going through them and just asking myself, ‘How?’ I was clearly trying to deal with …

"It was very sad. I was clearly trying to believe the best and to give grace to myself. But I was taking care of everything but myself."

The 'Stranger Things' star famously dated Johnny Depp for a total of four years after they appeared opposite each other in the 1990 film 'Edward Scissorhands' and has also dated the likes of Matt Damon, and rumoured to have been liked to other A-LIsters like Rob Lowe and Christian Slater.

But, in 2011, she met fashion designer. Scott Mackinlay Hahn and the pair have been together ever since, with Winona telling the outlet that they wanted to move from the home she owns in Los Angeles but are not sure where.

She noted: "He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky!"