Jason Kelce will let his wife Kylie decide if they want more children.

The 36-year-old NFL star already has Wyatt, four Elliotte, three, and 17-month-old Bennett with event consultant Kylie, 32, and admitted that whether they have any more children is entirely up to his wife.

He told People: "It's not my decision. We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers but I think whatever Kylie's comfortable with. We'll figure it out."

Just days ago, Kylie - who herself has become famous since her brother-in-law Travis Kelce started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - noted that she and Jason "lucked out" in having three daughters but alluded to the possibility of having more babies as she admitted to having held onto various items of clothing in case a fourth baby were to come along.

She told The New Yorker: "We lucked out because we had three girls. We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs. Sometimes they’ll get stained or start to unravel at the edges because kids wear them a million times and you wash them a million times. The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth. It is the best investment, and they have the best, best sales!"

And, Kylie revealed the special gift Jason got her to celebrate the births of their daughters, a Zoe Chicco necklace displaying their initials.

She called it "a reminder of our three greatest creations" and explained: "He got me the W when Wyatt was born, and I didn’t take it off for four years until I updated it with the other two kids’ initials. It's something I wear every single day. It’s part of their Itty Bitty collection and has these tiny initials of our girls on it. I’m really into understated, dainty jewelry over big pieces."