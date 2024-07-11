Marlon Wayans is determined to let his children "grow up in peace" amid his custody battle.

The 51-year-old comedian filed for joint custody of his 18-month-old daughter Axl - who he has with his former partner Brittany Moreland - after she filed a petition to obtain full legal and physical custody of the little one, but he has now insisted that he won't speak publicly about the conflict.

He told People: "I don’t do public battles. You don’t have to be together to let your child grow up in peace. Every child deserves that."

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the 'White Chicks' star has requested joint payment of legal fees and rebuked the idea of paying so much for such limited visitation rights.

He told The Shade Room: "All love, all God. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private.

"Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace.

"Do you pay all that money per month and be called a 'visitor?' Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do.

"I'll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it's bad, it's good...it's GOD.."

Meanwhile, Marlon was married to Angela Zackery - with whom he has sons Kai and Shawn -from 1992 to 2013 -but recently admitted that he never wanted to tie the knot in the first place.

He said: "I never wanted to get married. I didn't want to get divorced.

"I don't know if I was ready for marriage, and now I'm 51, and you get to this part in your life where you're like, 'Yeah, I don't need to go to a club.'"

Marlon isn't currently looking for a relationship or to settle down. However, he's still open to finding love in the future.

The Hollywood star shared: "I won't say no, put it that way. If it's when it's right, sure. I'm not in a rush. I think sometimes you go through these things to find you, and I know exactly who I am. You just got to find the right fit."