Hoda Kotb only has limited "space" for her romance in her life.

The 59-year-old broadcaster split from Joel Schiffman in January 2022 after eight years in a relationship and the pair continue to co-parent their adoptive daughters Haley, seven. and four-year-old Hope together but insisted that these days she doesn't really have the time for a full-blown dating life.

She told People: "It's so funny because everyone's got their skin in the game. A friend asked me, 'What do you have room for?' Which is a very important question to ask yourself when you're looking for whatever it is.

"She goes, 'Truthfully, if you could have anything, what would you have space for?' And I said, 'I have space for a Thursday night date.' She says, 'Then that's what you should look for.' In other words, don't seek out."

But 'Today' host admitted that while she is "totally occupied" with her role as another right now, her friend made it "clearer" to her that she could in fact enjoy some sort of romance if she were willing to utilise that limited space specifically for that.

She added: "Sometimes you're looking for something that you don't have space for at this point, because, you know, I'm totally occupied with my kids and running around with work and all the things. Where's the time? But then, all of a sudden, she said that and that made it clearer to me. I'm like, 'Oh, so that's what I want. That's what I want. I want a Thursday night date.' So I do that!

"I've learned to just feel more comfortable in my own skin, and realized life's about the joy.

"Life's not about that grind. Life's about the interactions. ... I try to see life like that.."