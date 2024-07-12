Rumer Willis has joined the cast of 'The Gun on Second Street'.

The 35-year-old actress will join the previously announced cast members Poppy Delevingne and Tom Arnold in director Rohit Karn Patra's upcoming gun drama.

The independent picture sees two police officers and best friends called to a domestic violence incident in Pittsburgh, but officer TJ Meadows III accidentally shoots and kills partner Kevin Cooper with his back-up gun when a violent scuffle breaks out.

Years later, having left the force and still dealing with trauma, TJ returns to Pittsburgh and finds his way to Kevin's widow Kacie.

Rumer has been cast as Ashley Pullman, the former partner of the surviving police officer and mother of his son.

The film will be produced by Guy J. Louthan of Ransom Films, with Rikin Shah executive producing.

'The Gun on Second Street' comes at a busy time for the 'Sorority Row' actress as she has also signed up to appear in 'Broken Trail' opposite Gbenga Akinnagbe and Jeff Fahey.

And Rumer - who has 16-month-old daughter Louetta with partner Derek Richard Thomas -recently revealed she had also trained as a doula so she could support other women.

In a post on her Instagram page, Rumer explained: "I think it is so important to have someone come and support you, especially as a new first-time mom. I am a trained as a postpartum doula now because I want to be of service to other women."

She added in a video: "I did my postpartum training with my incredible midwives... they are continuing to do the postpartum training. It was unbelievably valuable to me not only as a new mom and learning how to more deeply care for myself but also potentially learning how to give that care to others."

In a question-and-answer session with fans on the platform, Rumer hinted she may explore more career options and could potentially train as a midwife.

When asked what is next for her career, Rumer replied: "Music, movies, midwifery."