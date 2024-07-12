Jason Kelce said it was "surreal" to meet the British Royal Family.

The 36-year-old retired NFL star met Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium last month and Jason revealed he found it strange to be mixing with royalty.

He told PEOPLE: "It was a nice interaction. They were lovely, and it was surreal to even be in their presence.”

Jason and his brother Travis, 34 – who has been dating Taylor for the past year - previously spoke about the meeting on their 'New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce' podcast, with Travis calling William "the coolest motherf*****".

Travis said: "Dude, he was the coolest motherf*****."

Jason interjected and described William as "awesome", while Travis added: "He was so cool."

The Kansas City Chiefs sportsman also admitted he wasn't sure what the right protocol was when meeting the royals, explaining he didn't know whether to "bow", "curtsy", or "just be an American idiot and shake their hand".

He said: "We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the park."

He also joked that he had never seen Jason "give someone that much respect" when he got the chance to talk to them at the gig.

He quipped: "You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you."

Referencing a viral video of himself holding a beer cup between his teeth during one of Taylor's gigs, Jason teased: "I didn't have it in my teeth when I met [Prince William]!"

He continued: "They were wonderful people, and that's what it's about. You know? Obviously, literally part of a monarchy, royalty. Yeah.

"Hard to be a down to earth human being, I would assume. But came off that way completely.”

Travis agreed, adding: "Very genuine, very cool."