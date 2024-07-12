Scarlett Johansson is "terrified" of the annual joke swap tradition on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 39-year-old actress finds it "brutal" when her husband Colin Jost and his comedy partner Michael Che write offensive jokes for one another to cold read during 'Weekend Update', with the 'Fly Me To The Moon' star often the butt of the gags penned for her spouse.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: “We need to go into witness protection after that night. Like, I am absolutely terrified we’re gonna be targeted. It’s so bad.

“I black out for that period of the night. I actually don’t remember it.”

Kelly then mentioned one of the jokes read aloud during the season 49 finale in May, in which Colin had to read: “ChatGBT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in 'Her'. Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body, what’s the point of listening.”

Scarlett covered her face as she replied: “As soon as the picture came up, I was like [screams].

“It is brutal. It is brutal. I feel like every year it gets worse. It’s just terrible.

“I mean, I really do, I actually don’t remember that segment. I fully blacked out. And they do it at Christmas, too. It’s like a little gift to each other.”

Scarlett recently hailed Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz as "the hottest couple" ever.

She sarcastically told Entertainment Tonight: "They're just a terribly unattractive couple."

Revealing she had just been talking about how good looking the love birds are, she added: "I was like, 'This is the hottest couple I've ever seen.' It's absurd."

Beyond their looks, Scarlett - who stars with Channing in 'Fly Me To The Moon' and previously worked with Zoe on 2017's 'Rough Night' - also praised the couple for beauty "inside and out".

She said: "It's not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He's just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person, and he's so professional. He's so kind, the crew loves him.

"He's like a total prankster and joker and, you know, loves to like pull your pigtails. He's just he's a joy to be around.

"[Zoe's] also a wonderful, real person and beautiful inside and out."