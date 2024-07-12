Selena Gomez gets beauty inspiration from TikTok.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' likes to see what people have been "playing around with" online and then enjoys trying the looks out for herself.

Asked where she finds beauty inspiration, she told Cosmopolitan UK: "I love watching creators on TikTok. I have so much fun trying new techniques or looks that I see everyone playing around with."

The Rare Beauty founder used to struggle with comparing herself to other people but she accepts herself for who she is these days.

She said: "I've always loved make-up but my relationship with make-up and beauty has really evolved over the years.

"At a certain point, I was struggling with comparing myself to everyone else but I’ve learned that there’s so much beauty in what makes us unique."

When she isn't experimenting with new beauty looks, Selena opts for a red lip as a failsafe classic look.

She said: "It really depends on my mood or where I’m going but my easy go-to is a red lip. It feels like an instant way to create an elevated look. We just added my favourite (Devoted) to the Kind Words Lipstick range – it's a true red that flatters most skin tones."

The 31-year-old star loves her "shower ritual" and taking time for herself when she gets ready for the day.

She explained: "I love my shower ritual. I love using essential oils and going through a full-body care routine.

"That’s really why we created the Find Comfort collection – I find this part of the day so calming and restorative.

"I always end with a mist and the Body + Hair mist has been a summer favourite."