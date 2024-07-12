Sir Keir Starmer is against banning children under 16 from having smartphones.

The British Prime Minister - who has just taken over from Conservative leader Rishi Sunak - admits a review of what children can access online is needed but he wouldn't want to see an outright ban enforced.

Speaking to ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', the UK's leader said: "Generally, I do think we should look at what is available online to children, but in relation to simply banning phones for under-16s, I don't think that's a good idea. I don't think that's a practical way forward."

Starmer insisted: "All parents and everybody across the country is concerned about what can actually be accessed on a phone."

Earlier this year, Sunak's government released new guidance for Schools in England on restricting phone use during school hours.

It was part of its plans to "minimise disruption and improve behaviour in classrooms".

In April, A town in Ireland banned the use of smartphones for under 12s.

Parents in Greystone, County Wicklow near Dublin agreed to not supply their young children with a device after St Patrick's National School headteacher Rachel Harper noticed that anxiety levels in children was incredibly "high" when they used a smartphone.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she explained: "I would meet the kids in the morning at the school gate just getting to know them and I could see an increase in anxiety levels even in children coming through the school gate. Around the age of eight or nine...speaking to parents, there was high anxiety at night. And talking to teachers as well about what's happening in classrooms. I reached out, we have a great community, with seven other principals and asked if they were seeing something similar, and they were. So we identified the problem there.

"So we sent out questionnaires to all the teachers and parents and the information that came back was amazing, and that was the first stage of breaking down the walls and getting parents talking."