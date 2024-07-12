Apple has sent out spyware attack warnings to users in 98 countries.

Several users have once again received a message from the threats-notification@apple.com account warning that their iPhone may have been compromised.

The message read: "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.

"This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously."

It's reported that the users are largely from media organisations and come around the time of elections, meaning there is political motives.

The same warning was sent to users just three months ago.