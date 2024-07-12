Ratalaika Games has announced the return of its beloved but often-forgotten platform mascot Aero the Acro-Bat.

The quirky circus performer is set to make his re-entry on the Nintendo Switch and other consoles on 2 August.

Originally developed by Iguana Entertainment – later Acclaim Studios Austin – and released in 1993 on the SNES and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, the ‘Aero the Acro-Bat’ title follows the titular bat as he embarks on a daring mission to save his girlfriend Ariel from the villainous Edgar Ektor, who aims to destroy the circus and all forms of amusement.

The game also saw a re-release on the Game Boy Advance in 2002.

Unlike typical platformers, ‘Aero’ integrates the protagonist’s acrobatic skills into its gameplay.

Players must complete a series of actions and objectives to uncover the warp goal and progress through levels.

The game features four distinct areas, each with five stages, and offers bonus stages based on players' scores.

Its bonus stages differ between versions, with the Genesis version featuring a vertical stage and the SNES version leveraging Mode-7 technology.

The modern re-release of ‘Aero’ includes several enhancements to cater to new players.

They include rewind functionality, turbo mode, save states – and a cheat menu that provides options such as infinite health or lives. Additionally, the game offers screen filters and a gallery for dedicated Aero enthusiasts, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

While the ‘Aero’ return may not have been widely anticipated, it is being welcomed by fans of retro gaming.

The game was previously available on the Wii Virtual Console, where it received a respectable 6/10 rating.