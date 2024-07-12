Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood’s band The Smile have been forced to cancel the European leg of their tour after he was rushed to intensive care suffering an infection.

The musician, 52, who is also a keyboardist for the group and film score composer, was touring as part of the group – which he’s in with fellow Radiohead singer Thom Yorke, 55, as well as 33-year-old Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – when he fell severely sick.

A statement from The Smile issued on X on Friday (12.07.24) said: “A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care.

“Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home.

“We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny's care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery.

“To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled. Refunds for headline shows will be available from your Ticket provider.

“We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

The statement was also shared by Radiohead on Instagram and on Thom’s page on the platform.

Fans flooded the comments sections of the posts saying they are desperate for Jonny to make a speedy recovery.

Radiohead formed more than three decades ago, while The Smile has released two UK top 10 albums – ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’ and ‘Wall of Eyes’.

The Smile’s sound has been compared to Radiohead, but with more influences from German experimental music and jazz.

They were next month set to play venues in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and Poland.