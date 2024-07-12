Eminem has taken aim at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Kanye West in his new album.

The ever-controversial rapper, 51, used his latest release ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’, which came out on Friday (12.07.24), to also have a pop at Megan Thee Stallion and others – as well as make a string of outrageous remarks about minority groups.

In a song titled ‘Fuel’, Eminem – real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III – he addresses the series of shocking allegations against Combs, 54, including sexual assault, sexual harassment and sex trafficking.

Eminem’s lyrics are too explicit to reproduce, but they tackle the video footage that recently emerged showing Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Venture, 37, in a hotel in 2016.

Following Cassie’s claims of abuse against Combs, several other people have stepped forward with rape accusations and his homes were raided by the FBI as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation – although the rapper strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Eminem took aim at embattled Kanye West, 47, in a track called ‘Bad One’, in the wake of the rapper being dumped from a string of big-name brand contracts after his anti-Semitic outbursts.

His lyrics also joke about Megan Thee Stallion, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 41, with many media outlets saying the exact contents of the lyrics is too X-rated to reproduce.

He also takes digs at deaf, blind, transgender, fat, and little people – and namechecks the Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting case and Caitlyn Jenner.