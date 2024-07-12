Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are married.

The ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ actor, 63, and 44-year-old Australian model – who have eight-year-old daughter Izzy Oona and five-year-old son Max Charles – got hitched after getting engaged in September 2018.

The pair’s wedding snaps are being carried by People magazine, which said on Friday (12.07.24) the couple – seen head to toe in white in the publication’s images – tied the note on Tuesday (09.07.24) in Anguilla.

It added it was a “small private ceremony in front of family and close friends”, with Paige wearing a corseted gown adorned with lace designed by Mira Zwillinger, while Eddie was kitted out in a white Brioni suit.

It is Eddie’s second marriage and the first for Paige, and comes less than a month after the pair were seen together during the ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ premiere in Los Angeles on 20 June.

The pair were also joined by Eddie’s other children – Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and 22-year-old Bella Zahra – whom he has with his 56-year-old former wife Nicole Mitchell.

Eddie is a father of 10 who also has kids Eric, 34, Christian, 33, Myles Mitchell, 31, Zola Ivy, 24, and 17-year-old Angel Iris.

He started dating Paige in 2012, and the pair had their first child Izzy in 2016, with Max following two years later – eight weeks after they got engaged.

Eddie called the model his “wife” twice in June when he was a guest on The New York Times podcast ‘The Interview’ – sparking speculation they had secretly married.

Paige spoke about how “sweet and romantic” Eddie is in rare remarks about him on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes.

When asked what he whispered to her on the red carpet, Eddie told Extra: “I told her how wonderful she looks.”

Paige added: “He actually says that kind of stuff all the time. He's very, very sweet and romantic.”