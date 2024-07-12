Shania Twain is “honoured” she’s set to host the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer, 58, who performed in the coveted Legends slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival, was named on Friday (12.07.24) as the frontwoman of the event, which is to be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, on 26 September.

She said in a statement: “Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love.

“I am honoured to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans.

“Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy up!”

Last year’s PCCA event marked its first ceremony, with Shania receiving three nominations – crossover song of 2023 for ‘UNHEALTHY’ with Anne-Marie, concert tour of 2023 for her ‘Queen of Me Tour’ and the social country star.

NBCUniversal Entertainment’s vice president of live events and specials Jen Neal said about Shania taking on hosting duties at the show: “With a proven track record of creating music that stands the test of time, Shania is a beloved member of the country community.

“As we return to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect person to help us celebrate country’s finest.”

Before the ceremony, Shania will be back on stage with three performances at Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on the 16 to 18 August.

She will resume her shows at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas from 23 August to 14 December as part of ‘Come on Over: The Las Vegas Residency – All the Hits!’