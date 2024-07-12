Susan Seaforth Hayes is “very lonely” in the wake of her late husband Bill Hayes’ death.

The actress, 81, was left devastated when Bill passed away aged 98 in January, 54 years after they met while filming a love scene for the ‘Days of Our Lives’ soap – and has now said she draws comfort from fans approaching her on the street to share their sympathies he has gone.

She told TV Insider: “I’m magnificently supported by all the people that love Bill that I knew, and then all the people that I didn’t even know who love Bill. “People come up to me in the street, I get actual mail from people.

“I see lots of comments on the Instagram page and the various platforms. I thought I was the one that understood him and loved him so much, but I wasn’t the only one, and that’s been very gratifying.”

Susan, who met Bill in 1970, was married to him for 50 years, with the pair playing husband and wife Doug and Julie Williams on ‘Days of Our Lives’.

Bill’s final appearance on the soap was shown on Thursday (11.07.24), showing the real-life couple sharing an emotional moment together in the episode.

Susan – who now lives with her daughter Anne Schoettle – added about her loneliness without Bill: “(My daughter and I) still say adios around five o’clock in the afternoon, so I fill the next 12 hours or more with other things than companionship.

“There are so many treasures from Bill’s career that I’m still searching in my heart for where I should put them (so) that they’ll have the most impact and mean the most to people.”

Susan added she also needs finish a novel she and Bill – who she calls Billy – were working on for nearly a decade.